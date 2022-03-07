Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 12,000 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of Surmodics worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,863,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,626,000 after acquiring an additional 86,265 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 113.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56,977 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Surmodics during the third quarter valued at about $2,668,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Surmodics by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Surmodics during the third quarter valued at about $728,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $43.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.76. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $606.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. Surmodics had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

