Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 24,200 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61,004 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $183,762.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

