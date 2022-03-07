Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 70,216 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 549.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,216 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 32.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,071,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $68,421,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWK opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,007,427 shares of company stock worth $122,591,115 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

