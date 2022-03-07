Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.60 Million Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,622 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $673,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMI opened at $48.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $52.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.57. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

