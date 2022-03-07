Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 228.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 53.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.42 on Monday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

