Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 31,101 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,101 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.18% of Natus Medical worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Natus Medical by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Natus Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Natus Medical by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Natus Medical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Natus Medical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 180,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NTUS stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $921.10 million, a P/E ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 0.54. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natus Medical news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

