Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Sells $484,800.00 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TSN opened at $93.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

