U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.25 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

