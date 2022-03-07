U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USCB. Piper Sandler lowered U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. U.S. Century Bank has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000.

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

