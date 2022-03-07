U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Short Interest Update

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on USCB. Piper Sandler lowered U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock opened at $13.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. U.S. Century Bank has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $18.75.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCB. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter worth $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank during the third quarter valued at about $2,907,000.
U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.
