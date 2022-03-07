UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of Alleghany worth $39,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alleghany by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alleghany by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $654.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $605.14 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.60.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.77 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

