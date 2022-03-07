UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132,130 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $41,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,960,000 after buying an additional 793,068 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,795,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,468,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,393,000 after purchasing an additional 410,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 132.5% during the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 613,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after purchasing an additional 349,354 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REXR opened at $71.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

