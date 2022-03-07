UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539,579 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Marqeta worth $33,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marqeta by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marqeta by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Marqeta by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Marqeta by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 108,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQ opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $37.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on MQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

