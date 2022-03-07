UBS Group AG Acquires 5,283 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of Sanderson Farms worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,466,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 161,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 54,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

Shares of SAFM opened at $179.51 on Monday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.44 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 24.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

