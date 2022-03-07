UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Flex worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,646,000 after buying an additional 4,635,100 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Flex by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,473,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,491,000 after buying an additional 3,046,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Flex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,593,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,417,000 after buying an additional 1,886,699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Flex by 867.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,936,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,238,000 after buying an additional 1,736,445 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,456,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,629,000 after buying an additional 1,552,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLEX opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

