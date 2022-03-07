UBS Group AG Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 185.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 13.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Shares of SCCO opened at $76.60 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

