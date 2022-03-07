UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $65.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.21. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $128,863.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

