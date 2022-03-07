UBS Group Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPW. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($84.33) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.78 ($75.03).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €41.15 ($46.24) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.62. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

