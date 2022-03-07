UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded UCB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded UCB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded UCB from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.84.

UCB stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. UCB has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

