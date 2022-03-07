Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UGP. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68. Ultrapar Participações has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações (Get Rating)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultrapar Participações (UGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.