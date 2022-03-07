United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.