United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

United Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Insurance to earn $0.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 240.0%.

UIHC stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.72. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory C. Branch purchased 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,761.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in United Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Insurance by 710.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,219 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in United Insurance by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Insurance by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 80,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

