Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $134.00 at UBS Group

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $124.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UHS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.58.

UHS opened at $149.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

