Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

UVE opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $383.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.02. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Insurance news, CFO Frank Wilcox bought 2,750 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $32,835.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy bought 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

