UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new stake in UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $2,837,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 409.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 630,207 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of UpHealth by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 583,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

UPH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.08. 13,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

