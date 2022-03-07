Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Holdings Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBA. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 63,897 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 61,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 43,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBA. B. Riley upped their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NYSE:UBA opened at $19.83 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $810.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

