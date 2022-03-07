US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Down 9.3%

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $33.06. Approximately 114,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,973,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

About US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.