UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.08 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USER. Raymond James began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.60.

USER stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.78. 8,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,170. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UserTesting will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 176,936 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $1,707,432.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,956,224 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,714 in the last ninety days.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

