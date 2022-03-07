Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.43. Valens Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 7 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70.
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:VLN)
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
