Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.43. Valens Semiconductor shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 7 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

