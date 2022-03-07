VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 31st total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

ESPO traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.57. 76,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.19. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

