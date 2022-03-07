Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Yale University purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,453,000.

VWO stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

