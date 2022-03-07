Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

BIV opened at $85.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

