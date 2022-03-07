Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lessened by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.33. 79,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,067. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.08 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

