Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Trimmed by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,994,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

