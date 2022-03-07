Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 50.1% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Alta Advisers Ltd owned about 0.46% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $63,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946,546 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,463 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,958,000 after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,125,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $60.11 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

