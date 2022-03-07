Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $5.04 on Monday, reaching $212.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,098. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

