Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,560 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.47% of GATX worth $54,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in GATX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the third quarter worth $1,478,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in GATX by 500.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 86,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GATX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,798,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

NYSE:GATX opened at $114.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.87. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $114.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,782 shares of company stock valued at $7,023,014 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

