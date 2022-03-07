Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $45.57 Million Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,340,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214,147 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Coty were worth $45,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Coty by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,834 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Coty by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.04 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

