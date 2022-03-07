Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,725 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.94% of WNS worth $40,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 39.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WNS by 354.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 178,593 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of WNS by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.50. WNS has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $91.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

