Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 317,076 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,076 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of Elanco Animal Health worth $72,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $901,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,311,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $27.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.04. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

