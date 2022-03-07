Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velo3D from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of VLD opened at $7.03 on Friday. Velo3D has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Velo3D will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,511,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

