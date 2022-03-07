Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells $577,835.36 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. 797,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,747. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Veracyte by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Veracyte by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Veracyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Veracyte by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

