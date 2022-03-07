VeriCoin Market Capitalization Hits $282,969.70 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 28% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $282,969.70 and approximately $554.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,792.46 or 0.99947717 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00075013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002097 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,717,318 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

