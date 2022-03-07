Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.66

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

