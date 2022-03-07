Viacoin Price Reaches $0.0789 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $4,983.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00260532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001349 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

