Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGII. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,362,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,730,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGII stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.85. 8,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,833. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

