Viridian Ria LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 410,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after buying an additional 575,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,008,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after buying an additional 288,443 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 778,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after buying an additional 84,333 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 597,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.72. 12,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,335. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $26.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09.

