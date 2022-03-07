Viridian Ria LLC Buys Shares of 371,640 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 371,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,557,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Viridian Ria LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.54. 136,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,525,231. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.