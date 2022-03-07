Viridian Ria LLC Buys Shares of 6,159 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $515,625,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,306,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,542,000 after purchasing an additional 599,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,619,000 after purchasing an additional 587,211 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $25,642,423. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.15. The company had a trading volume of 127,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,412. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.13. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.43 and a 52 week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

