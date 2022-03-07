Viridian Ria LLC Invests $5.92 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,297 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,000. Shopify comprises 1.3% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded down $37.71 on Monday, hitting $563.13. 91,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,953. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $947.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,288.59. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $585.03 and a one year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

