Viridian Ria LLC Takes $601,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.34. 1,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,898. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $174.08 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.55.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

